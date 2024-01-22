For 15 Minutes Only: Three American Helicopters Landed at American Base in Ghwayran Neighborhood

Three helicopters landed at the American base in the Ghwayran neighbourhood, south of Hassakeh, staying for only a quarter of an hour, Athr Press says.

According to a source for Athr Press in the Ghwayran neighbourhood, three American helicopters landed at 4:45 am and departed at five o’clock. One of these helicopters was designated for transporting soldiers, while the other two were Apache helicopters, heading west of the governorate.

The source suggested that the helicopters proceeded to the Jabal Abdul Aziz area, approximately 40 km southwest of Hasakeh’s center, specifically to a location called al-Saraqa. This area falls within the Jabal Abdul Aziz range and hosts a training center for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supervised by U.S. forces.

The source noted that the troop carrier was escorted by Apache helicopters, indicating a likelihood that it transported officers and soldiers from the U.S. forces.

U.S. forces established a headquarters on the outskirts of the Ghwayran neighbourhood, complete with a helipad. This move followed the SDF’s takeover of government headquarters in the area, stretching from the west roundabout of the electricity company to the east roundabout of al-Basel. The center is now in proximity to the Industrial Secondary Prison and Hasakeh Central Prison, housing detainees from the ISIS organization.

On January 19th, the SDF conducted military exercises in the al-Maamal area, north of Deir-ez-Zor, near the only land crossing connecting areas controlled by the Syrian state and the SDF. These exercises served as practical training for the January 18 exercises at the al-Omar oil field base, involving artillery fire and parachute landings.

These U.S. movements in their eastern Syria deployment coincide with near-daily attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq. The latest incidents occurred on Sunday evening when two U.S. bases were targeted in al-Shadadi in the Hassakeh countryside and the Omar oil field in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.