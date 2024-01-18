Civilians Killed in Air Strikes on the Southern Countryside of Suweida

Ten people were killed and members of two families sustained injuries on Thursday in an aerial bombardment, reportedly carried out by Jordan, according to al-Souria Net.

According to the Suwayda 24 network, warplanes conducted air strikes on residential areas in the towns of Arman and Melh in the southern countryside of Suweida.

Local sources revealed that the initial airstrike caused material damage to several houses in the town of Melh in the Suweida countryside.

The second strike was directed at the residence of Omar Talab in the town of Arman, resulting in the tragic deaths of Omar, his mother, and his aunt.

In another incident, Turki al-Halabi’s home in the same town was targeted, claiming the lives of seven family members, including two young girls aged five.

The al-Rased network reported that, as of now, one victim remains trapped under the rubble, causing shock and anger among the residents.

The pro-regime channel, al-Madina FM, stated that “unidentified air strikes hit residential areas in the villages of Arman and Melh in the southern countryside of Suweida.” The channel reported that the attacks resulted in the death of eight people and injured three others, including women and children under the age of 5.

While no entity has claimed responsibility for the airstrikes, Suwayda 24 has suggested a possible link to the Jordanian air force. The incident has left the affected communities in mourning and heightened tensions in the region.

