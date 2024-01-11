Well Covered: American Trucks Arrive in Shaddadi in Hassakeh Countryside

Significant military and logistical reinforcements reached the US base in al-Shaddadi, Athr Press says.

On Wednesday evening, significant military and logistical reinforcements reached the US base in al-Shaddadi, located in the southern countryside of Hassakeh. These reinforcements originated from Hasakeh, arriving via the eastern road. A reliable source confirmed to Athr Press in Shaddadi that a convoy of 14 vehicles entered the American base, comprising six tightly covered trucks, four Panthera vehicles, and four pickup cars. The convoy’s entry was accompanied by low-altitude flights of US forces helicopters.

The same source also verified reports indicating that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had dispatched military reinforcements from Shadadi to the Tal al-Shier area, situated 45 km east of Shaddadi and near the Syrian-Iraqi border. These reinforcements are part of preparations for a combing operation stretching from the eastern countryside of Shaddadi to the Tuyminin desert.

The source suggested that the SDF’s military operation in the eastern countryside of Shaddadi might involve cooperation with US forces. This collaboration could be prompted by the increased frequency of rocket attacks targeting the US base in Shaddadi, especially since most of the projectiles appear to be launched from the eastern side of the city, near the Iraqi border.

According to the latest statistics released by the US Department of Defense (Pentagon), the number of targets affecting US bases in Syria and Iraq has reached 127 since October 17. Notably, 75 of these targets are located in Syria.

