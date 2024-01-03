Uncertain Fate for Boat Carrying Dozens of Syrians in the Mediterranean

On December 12th, a boat carrying refugees departed Lebanon bound for Cyprus. Its current whereabouts remain unknown, according to Syria TV.

In the early hours of December 12th, four boats set sail from northern Lebanon towards Cyprus. While three of them, carrying a total of 170 passengers, successfully reached the island, the fate of the fourth boat remains uncertain. This vessel, with 85 passengers, mostly Syrians, has not been accounted for.

Tragically, on December 26th, residents in the Hamidiya area, south of Tartous, discovered the bodies of two individuals in their thirties. These individuals are believed to be passengers from a migrant boat that departed from Lebanon some time ago and lost contact with the outside world.

Iskandar Ammar, the director of al-Basel Hospital in Tartous, mentioned that the descriptions of the two youths have been circulated, but no one has come forward to identify them, except for inquiries from Lebanon regarding the potential identification of one of the deceased individuals.

