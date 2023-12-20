Iranian Official Cautions Against Israeli Strikes in Syria, Citing Regional Stability Risks

Khaji denounced the recent actions in the Gaza Strip, labelling them as "Zionist crimes", according to Tishreen.

Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister on special political affairs, has raised concerns over the destabilizing impact of Israeli military actions in Syria. In a statement reported by IRNA, Khaji emphasized that these attacks are reflective of the inherently aggressive nature of what he termed the ‘occupation entity’.

During a video conference with Geir Pedersen, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria, Khaji urged the global community to actively engage in alleviating the humanitarian and economic crisis in Syria. He highlighted the necessity for concrete international measures to mitigate the situation.

Additionally, Khaji denounced the recent actions in the Gaza Strip, labelling them as ‘Zionist crimes’. He advocated for decisive and practical steps to halt these aggressive acts, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.