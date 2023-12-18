Buthaina Shaaban, Special Advisor to the Presidency, Discusses Cooperation with Wang Di

Dr. Shaaban emphasized the significance of President Bashar al-Assad's meeting with President Xi Jinping, describing it as both important and historic, according to al-Thawra.

Dr. Buthaina Shaaban, Special Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, held a productive meeting with Wang Di, the Director-General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs at the Foreign Ministry. They explored areas of joint cooperation and future prospects.

During their Monday meeting, they reviewed topics aimed at enhancing cooperation in various fields. This included discussions on initiatives presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping in recent years, focusing on international security, human civilization, and economic growth, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Dr. Shaaban emphasized the significance of President Bashar al-Assad’s meeting with President Xi Jinping, describing it as both important and historic. She noted that this meeting marked a qualitative shift in relations, paving the way for a strategic partnership. She underscored the need to solidify action steps between the two countries to further elevate their relationship.

Highlighting the growth of bilateral ties in recent years, Special Advisor Shaaban pointed out that the relationship with China is crucial not only for Syria but for all developing countries. She stressed the importance of further strengthening this partnership in various fields, especially in light of the major changes in the international situation and the increasing prominence of China’s role.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.