Syrian and Iranian Officials Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Ties and Condemn Israeli Actions in Regional Meeting

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently convened to discuss mutual interests and bilateral relations. During this meeting, Arnous highlighted the achievements of the Syrian-Iranian Joint Higher Committee, particularly the signing of significant agreements and memorandums that aim to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on economic development.

Prime Minister Arnous also addressed the issue of Israeli actions in Syrian territories and their aggression towards the Palestinian people. He criticized the international community’s silence on the actions of Israel, suggesting that this lack of response has emboldened Israel to continue its aggressive actions, including harm to women and children in the Gaza Strip. This, he implied, reflects Israel’s failure to meet its aggressive objectives.

Furthermore, Arnous reiterated Syria’s support for Iran’s right to access peaceful nuclear energy and called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed on both Syria and Iran.

On his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian emphasized the significance of the agreements signed between Iran and Syria. He underscored the need for their timely implementation to benefit both nations and enhance their economic situations.

Abdollahian expressed his condemnation of the Israeli actions against Palestinians and criticized the support provided by the United States to Israel. He noted that the resistance is a response to these actions, rooted in a commitment to their land and the rights of their people.

