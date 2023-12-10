Syria Criticizes US Veto on Gaza Cease-fire Resolution at UN Security Council

Syria said the veto grants “Israel” the liberty to continue its assaults and killings of Palestinians, according to al-Watan.

On Saturday, Syria strongly criticized the United States for exercising its veto power at a United Nations Security Council session. The veto blocked a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

In a statement, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry condemned this action, stating that the veto repeatedly confirms the United States’ role not just as an accomplice in the Gaza conflict but as a direct participant intent on eradicating the Palestinian people to pave the way for the establishment of “Great Israel.”

This, they claim, is being pursued at the cost of Palestinian children and women’s lives, along with the destruction of homes and cultural heritage.

The Ministry further asserted that the Western countries and the United States’ support for “Israel,” under the guise of “Israel’s right to self-defence,” is a glaring example of hypocrisy.

According to the Ministry, such support essentially grants “Israel” the liberty to continue its assaults and killings of Palestinians. The statement from the Ministry ended by emphasizing this point.

