Israel Targets Iran’s Unit 340 in Sayyeda Zeinab. What Are its Tasks?

Unit 340's scope extends beyond Syria, encompassing Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, according to Syria TV.

The Alma Center for Special Research in Israel reported that the recent Israeli raid on the Sayyeda Zeinab area in the Damascus countryside targeted positions of Unit 340 of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The think tank stated that the Israeli raid specifically focused on an isolated villa east of Sayyeda Zeinab, resulting in the death of two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the center, these two individuals are likely associated with Unit 340, responsible for aiding in the development of weapons production by Iran’s proxies in various Arab countries, with a particular emphasis on Syria.

Unit 340

Members of Unit 340 operate in different regions within Syrian territory, including Jamraya and Dummar in Damascus, as well as Masyaf in rural Hama. They are actively engaged in the production of weapons on Syrian soil, catering to Iranian militias in Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Unit 340’s scope extends beyond Syria, encompassing Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. Its primary focus lies in technological weapons projects, particularly in the realm of rockets and missiles. The overarching goal is to empower proxy forces operating under Iran’s guidance, equipping them with the capabilities to independently manufacture weapons.

Airstrikes on IRGC positions

On Friday night, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes targeting sites controlled by militias linked to the IRGC near Damascus International Airport, as well as the towns of Sayyeda Zeinab, Aqraba, and Hujaira, south of the capital.

The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of two of its members in Israeli shelling at sites it controls in the Sayyeda Zeinab area. The Iranian Foreign Ministry declared that the shelling would not go unanswered.

According to the local website Sawt al-Asima, the airstrikes focused on an advanced air defence system recently deployed at a military site between the towns of Sayyeda Zeinab and Hujaira.

The Israeli bombardment also targeted a farm near the Aqraba military airport, utilized by IRGC and affiliated local militias as a military warehouse. This facility was reportedly used to temporarily store Iranian arms shipments destined for Syria before being transported to their final destinations or smuggled to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.