Iran Renews Denial: We Have Nothing to Do with Attacks on U.S. Bases in Syria

On Tuesday, Iran reiterated its rejection of any involvement in the attacks on US bases in Syria since last October. Amir Saeed Irwani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, emphasized during a Security Council meeting that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any action or attack against US military forces in Syria or elsewhere.” He underscored Iran’s dedication to advancing peace and security in the region, reaffirming its commitment to international obligations.

Irwani characterized the US accusations against Iran as “a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter in Syria.” He urged the United States to cease what he labelled as “illegal actions in Syria” and put an end to its occupation of the region.

Despite Iran’s consistent denials, the majority of attacks targeting U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. This Iraqi militia, closely associated with Iran, continues to be linked to the incidents, casting a shadow on Iran’s repeated disavowals.

Gaza truce halted attacks on US bases

Gen. Pat Ryder, a spokesperson for the US Defense Department, reported a decline in Iranian militia attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq in recent days following the truce agreement in Gaza. According to Ryder, the latest reported attack occurred on November 23, just hours before the truce and cessation of hostilities between Hamas and Israel for a prisoner exchange.

