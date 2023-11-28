Syria and Russia Convene on Israeli Aggressions: Talks Focus on Palestinian Crisis and Regional Stability

On Tuesday, high-level discussions took place in Moscow between Syrian and Russian officials, focusing on recent Israeli attacks, according to Tishreen.

The meeting featured Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Bassam Sabbagh, alongside Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Middle Eastern and African Affairs, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

Key topics included the severe Israeli offensive against Palestinians, persisting for 53 days, and the continual Israeli strikes on Syrian and Lebanese territories, including the recent attack on Damascus Airport. Sabbagh emphasized the urgent need to halt these aggressions, ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians, uphold the Palestinian cause, and guarantee their legitimate rights.

The talks also highlighted the vital collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts, the respect for Syria’s sovereignty, and the call for the withdrawal of unauthorized foreign forces from Syrian soil.

In attendance were Dr. Ayman Sousan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, Syrian Ambassador to Moscow.

