Syria: Israeli Attacks on Airports Threat to Regional and Global Security

Syria emphasized the connection between these recent Israeli aggressions and the brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, according to al-Baath.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed grave concern over the recurrent Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian civilian airports. The ministry asserted that these actions pose a significant threat to regional and international peace and security. It called upon United Nations (UN) bodies to fulfill their responsibilities by condemning and preventing these attacks to ensure their non-recurrence.

In a statement, the ministry detailed that on Sunday, at approximately 16:50, Israeli forces conducted an aerial missile attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, directly targeting Damascus International Airport and certain areas in the countryside of Damascus. This attack resulted in the suspension of airport operations shortly after they had resumed, causing disruption to the United Nations’ humanitarian air services in Syria.

The ministry emphasized the connection between these recent Israeli aggressions and the brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, characterizing it as a war crime and a crime against humanity. Furthermore, it underscored that these repeated strikes on Syrian civilian airports posed a direct threat to the stability and security of both the region and the world.

The ministry contended that such acts of hostility were part of the occupying authorities’ efforts to divert attention from their own failures, defeats, and inability to achieve their stated objectives during their aggressive actions in Gaza. Despite committing grave war crimes and acts of genocide, they sought to deflect attention by targeting Syrian airports.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called upon the United Nations, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and other competent international bodies to take a stand, condemn these attacks, and take measures to prevent their recurrence. It emphasized the necessity of implementing relevant UN resolutions that would lead to the end of the occupation and put an end to Israel’s transgressions against the people of the occupied Arab territories, including Palestine, the Syrian Golan Heights, and southern Lebanon.

The ministry issued a stern warning to the Israeli entity, cautioning them about the consequences of their attacks on these Arab territories and affirming that Israel would bear a heavy price for its unwarranted actions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.