Syria Issues a Stern Warning Against Ongoing Zionist Aggression and Crimes in the Region

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strongly worded warning against Israel's onslaught on Gaza, Al-Thawra reports.

Syria has issued a strong warning against the persisting Zionist approach characterized by acts of aggression and the commission of crimes within the region. Syria reaffirms its unwavering right to defend its sovereignty and independence, utilizing all means sanctioned by international law.

Continuing this aggressive Zionist approach, the Zionist adversary conducted an air assault around 15:30 on Wednesday afternoon, launching two missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The targets were situated in the vicinity of the city of Damascus, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The Ministry emphasized that the perpetuation of the Zionist entity’s aggressive stance is a consequence of the international community’s failure to address its transgressions, including the brutal aggression it has unleashed for the past 47 days against the Palestinian population in Gaza, effectively transforming it into a burial ground for children.

Syria once again underscores that such heinous acts, which imperil the security and stability of the region, should not go unpunished for the Zionist entity.

The Ministry concluded by reiterating Syria’s full entitlement to safeguard its sovereignty and independence through any means established by international law.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.