The View From Damascus – Syria’s Reentry into the Regional Order: Between Sanctions Relief and Political Reinvention

The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria marks a turning point in both the country’s post-conflict recovery and its diplomatic reintegration. As the transitional government in Damascus, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, seeks to reestablish the country’s sovereignty and legitimacy, a critical window has opened for Syria to move from isolation to engagement. But as the analyses of Rania Mustafa, Faysal Youssef, Ahmad Jassim al-Hussein, and Mohammad Adeeb Abd al-Ghani reveal, this moment is as fraught as it is full of promise—a convergence of fragile hope, geopolitical bargaining, and the burdens of Syria’s recent past.

A Transactional Reprieve – and Its Strategic Costs

Rania Mustafa situates Trump’s sanctions relief as the product of high-stakes transactional diplomacy—brokered by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and others—not as a principled shift in U.S. policy. The decision is less a reward for the new leadership’s domestic achievements than a calculated move to reshape regional alliances by curbing Iran’s influence and reinserting Syria into a Saudi-led Arab order. Trump, notably, skipped Tel Aviv during his Gulf tour, signaling both a rift with Israel and a desire to pivot toward a more “balanced” Arab–Turkish alignment—though without abandoning U.S. support for Israeli aims in Gaza.

Yet Mustafa warns that this reintegration may come at a steep political price. The Syrian leadership’s tepid response to Israeli incursions—including the occupation of areas beyond the 1974 disengagement lines and airstrikes deep into Syrian territory—raises concerns that Damascus is conceding too much, too soon. Sharaa’s reported agreement to consider joining the Abraham Accords, absent any public demand for the return of the occupied Golan Heights, further complicates his government’s credibility. For Mustafa, the Syrian people’s fatigue and the country’s fragmentation should not justify silence in the face of Israeli violations or the loss of strategic assets.

Between Reform and Reproduction: The Domestic Crossroads

Where Mustafa focuses on the geopolitical cost-benefit calculus, Faysal Youssef turns inward. In his view, the lifting of sanctions is not merely an external development—it is an internal test of whether the new Syrian government can genuinely transition from authoritarianism to pluralism. He cautions that sanctions, while intended to punish the Assad regime, ultimately deepened the suffering of ordinary Syrians. Their removal must now be accompanied by real reforms: decentralisation, rule of law, political inclusion, and structural anti-corruption measures.

Youssef’s critique is forward-looking but also rooted in institutional realism. Without clear goals for economic recovery—will it serve the middle class or create a new oligarchy?—and without legal guarantees for freedoms and accountability, any promise of reconstruction risks becoming a replication of past failures. Of particular note is his emphasis on the Kurdish question: a test of national maturity and the inclusive redefinition of Syrian citizenship. For him, only a democratic, decentralised model that embraces diversity can offer a sustainable foundation for national reconciliation.

The Return of the Individual: Emotional Geographies of Post-War Syria

Adding a deeply human dimension to the macro-political analyses is Ahmad Jassim al-Hussein’s reflective dispatch from Damascus, six months after the fall of Assad. Al-Hussein chronicles not policy shifts, but how the city—and its people—are learning to live again. The ability to walk without fear, to cross borders openly, to speak without rehearsing loyalty—these are the revolutions that matter most to the average Syrian.

His text captures the paradox of hope: cautious, fragile, and inconsistent. Damascus, he notes, has changed less than the people returning to it. But even small gestures—cleaner sidewalks, fewer bribes, more space for public presence—are experienced as profound political transformations. Al-Hussein does not idealise the moment. He voices a sober recognition that the country’s collapse was systemic, and that lifting sanctions alone won’t fix shattered infrastructure or distorted public trust. But he identifies a crucial shift: Syrians are beginning to reclaim ownership of their future, however uncertain.

A Strategic Realignment in a Fragmented Region

Mohammad Adeeb Abd al-Ghani offers the broadest lens, framing the sanctions relief within a recalibrated regional and global order. He is careful to note that Washington’s move is not a recognition of full legitimacy, but an opening for conditional engagement. Syria, he argues, now finds itself at the intersection of multipolar interests: Gulf states eager to stabilize their neighborhood, Turkey managing its border anxieties, Iran struggling under external pressure, and Russia partially sidelined after Assad’s fall.

Abd al-Ghani also highlights the growing Western discourse around conditional support for reconstruction—an important warning that any reengagement with Syria will be tied to transparency, accountability, and behavior change. Moreover, he explores the realignment potential: Damascus could become a flexible node between East and West, Arab and non-Arab actors, provided it navigates its diplomacy with pragmatism and clarity. Syria’s future influence, he suggests, will not come from military weight but from functional connectivity—to infrastructure, trade, security, and diplomacy.

Conclusion: Between Relief and Reckoning

Taken together, these perspectives present a portrait of Syria at a liminal juncture—released from the stranglehold of sanctions, yet still burdened by a legacy of authoritarianism, internal divisions, and regional entanglements. The lifting of U.S. sanctions is not the resolution of Syria’s crisis, but perhaps the beginning of a slow and uncertain recalibration.

Some emphasize the need to preserve geopolitical dignity and avoid trading sovereignty for reintegration. Others focus on the urgent imperative of domestic legitimacy, arguing that only genuine democratic transformation can justify the transition. Still others highlight the everyday moral and emotional renewal underway—where dignity, safety, and transparency between citizen and state are being reimagined. And finally, there are those who stress the importance of strategic agility, urging Syria to position itself as a constructive and adaptable actor in a fragmented regional order.

The opportunity is real—but so is the risk of regression. Whether this moment becomes a stepping stone to national rebirth or another missed chance will depend on the leadership’s ability to build not just diplomatic agreements, but a state that is inclusive, accountable, and truly sovereign.