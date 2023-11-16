Al-Nusra Executes Civilians in Idleb

HTScarried out the execution of two civilians on security charges, 11 months after their initial arrest, according to al-Watan.

On Tuesday evening, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS – formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) carried out the execution of two civilians on security charges, 11 months after their initial arrest.

HTS has been implementing a policy of executing both its leaders and members, as well as civilians. The charges include accusations such as being an “external informer” or “working for the Syrian regime,” as observed by North Press during the preceding period.

An administrator in the General Security Agency, operated by al-Nusra in Idleb, informed the North Press correspondent that the execution occurred by firing squad in the presence of Abu Muhammad al-Falastini and Diaa al-Omar, the most prominent security personnel for HTS. The execution was conducted secretly, without presenting the defendants to the courts or allowing their families to visit them in the past months.

The detainees, Naji Abdul Qadir and Asaad Khair al-Din Faslo were accused of being agents of the Syrian state and were arrested in the city of Idleb last December.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.