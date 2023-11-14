73 Attacks on Vital Civilian Centers Since October

The SNHR sais the forces of the Syrian-Russian alliance persist in intentionally bombing civilian objects and infrastructure in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has verified that the forces of the Syrian-Russian alliance persist in intentionally bombing civilian objects and infrastructure in northwestern Syria. This information is detailed in a report titled “At least 73 incidents of attacks on vital civilian centers by the Syrian alliance forces in northwestern Syria since October 5th, 2023.”

According to the report, the offensive actions of the Syrian-Russian alliance forces in northwestern Syria, initiated on October 5, primarily targeted civilian areas such as the city of Idleb and its surrounding western, southern, eastern, and northern countryside. The attacks also extended to areas in the western countryside of Aleppo and the al-Ghab plain in the western countryside of Hama—areas not under the control of the Syrian regime forces. These attacks consisted entirely of ground assaults executed by the Syrian regime forces utilizing rocket launchers and artillery.

The report further states that a significant number of these attacks purposefully targeted densely populated areas situated away from contact lines and civilian structures that typically experience high levels of activity. This strategy appears designed to maximize damage to service infrastructure benefiting residents, resulting in the loss of civilian lives and the displacement of tens of thousands of families.

The documented statistics in the report reveal the killing of at least 68 civilians, including 24 children, 14 women, and 3 humanitarian workers, due to the assaults by the Syrian-Russian alliance forces on areas in the governorates of Idleb, Aleppo, and Hama in northwestern Syria. This period spans from October 5, 2023, to November 11, 2023. Notably, 59 civilians, including 20 children and 10 women, lost their lives at the hands of the Syrian regime forces, while nine civilians, including four children and four women, fell victim to Russian forces.

Additionally, the report documents two massacres by Syrian regime forces and one massacre by Russian forces. Over the period from October 5, 2023, to November 11, 2023, it records a total of at least 73 incidents of attacks on vital civilian centers perpetrated by the Syrian-Russian alliance forces in northwestern Syria. Of these, 69 were attributed to the Syrian regime forces, and four were attributed to Russian forces, encompassing 24 attacks on educational facilities, 11 on medical facilities, and 12 on places of worship.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.