Mekdad Heads to Riyadh for Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab Summit

Al-Watan has learned from reliable sources that Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mekdad, is scheduled to arrive in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday evening. He will lead an official delegation from the ministry to participate in the Arab ministerial meeting, which serves as a preparatory step for the upcoming emergency Arab summit set to commence next Saturday.

According to information obtained by al-Watan, preliminary discussions for the emergency Arab summit will kick off in Riyadh on Tuesday. These discussions will involve permanent representatives and senior officials who will prepare the groundwork for the subsequent gathering of Arab foreign ministers. The Syrian delegation for these initial meetings will be headed by Hossam al-Din Ala, Syria’s representative to the Arab League.

During the delegate meetings, recommendations and draft resolutions will be deliberated upon, with the intention of presenting them at the foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The emergency Arab summit, scheduled to begin next Saturday, will primarily focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The summit aims to explore strategies to support the Palestinian people facing the ongoing threats and violence. Additionally, the leaders will discuss Arab initiatives on the international stage aimed at ending Israeli aggression. It is noteworthy that the Arab position asserts that the resolution to the conflict hinges on a two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders. These points align with prior statements made by Muhannad al-Aklouk, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League.

The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States recently announced that it had received an official request from the State of Palestine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convene an extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level . This session will be chaired by Saudi Arabia, which is currently presiding over the 32nd session. Jamal Rushdie, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, clarified that this emergency summit in Riyadh will coincide with the Arab-African summit on November 11th. This extraordinary session is intended to comprehensively address the Gaza situation within the broader context of the Palestinian issue.

Rushdie emphasized that the situation in Gaza has far-reaching implications on Arab public opinion, as well as humanitarian and security concerns in the region. It is an integral part of the larger Palestinian cause, and the summit is expected to chart a comprehensive course of action.

He further noted that the summit is taking place during a critical period of escalating events, and its outcomes are expected to align with the desires of Arab public opinion and provide robust support for the Palestinian people.

Simultaneously, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary Islamic summit on November 12, in Riyadh, at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the Islamic summit. The OIC summit will focus on the severe Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, as stated in a release issued by the organization on Monday.

