Saudi Foreign Minister Receives Syrian Counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan welcomed the foreign minister of Syria’s new administration, Asaad al-Shibani, on Thursday evening in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The official Saudi channel, Al-Ekhbariya, shared videos on its account on the “X” platform, capturing the initial moments of the Saudi foreign minister receiving his Syrian counterpart.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani arrived in Riyadh. This marked al-Shibani’s first official foreign visit since the fall of the ousted President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, following an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid bin Abdulkarim al-Khuraiji received the Syrian delegation at King Khalid International Airport. The delegation included Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qusra and General Intelligence Service Chief Anas Khattab.

In a tweet on the “X” platform, the Syrian Foreign Minister wrote, “I have just arrived in the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” adding, “Through this first visit in the history of free Syria, we aspire to open a new and bright chapter in Syrian-Saudi relations, one worthy of the deep, shared history between our two nations.”

