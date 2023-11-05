Mekdad: Persistent Western Appetite for Arab Casualties is Strategic Policy

Syria said Western leaders persistently pursue a policy of deceit and double standards when it comes to the suffering of Palestinian victims, according to al-Baath.

Faisal Mekdad, the Foreign and Expatriates Minister, emphatically stressed that the Palestinian victims of the Zionist incursion in Gaza are not mere statistics; they are living, breathing human beings.

Mekdad penned his thoughts on a sombre Sunday, stating, “The leaders of the Western world are recklessly turning a blind eye to the plight of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

He went on to highlight the extreme measures taken by these leaders, such as imprisoning any protester who raises their voice against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and imposing economic sanctions on those who dare to denounce Israel’s actions.

Mekdad pointed out that the number of Palestinian martyrs has now tragically surpassed 10,000, with a heartbreaking 3,900 of them being innocent children. Shockingly, 1,250 children remain trapped under the rubble, and the loss of 150 medical personnel is deeply mourned, along with the destruction of 57 ambulances.

The minister unequivocally stated that Western leaders persistently pursue a policy of deceit and double standards when it comes to the suffering of Palestinian victims.

In conclusion, Mekdad firmly asserted, “Western deception, their relentless appetite for Arab casualties, including Palestinians, their ongoing occupation of territories, and their support for terrorism, represent an unchanging and deeply entrenched strategic policy.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.