President Assad: Major Corporations Exert Significant Influence on U.S. and European Politics

President al-Assad also stressed that Syria faces numerous challenges, where political, economic, ideological, and social aspects are intertwined, according to al-Watan.

President Bashar al-Assad emphasized on Wednesday the crucial role of World Trade Unions in the pursuit of justice and their dedication to achieving this goal. He highlighted the longstanding relationship between Syria and the “World Federation of Trade Unions,” rooted in the conflict between capitalism and labour forces.

During a meeting with Mr. Pambis Kyritsis, Secretary-General of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), President al-Assad expressed concern that major corporations are now taking the lead in shaping political decisions in the United States and Europe. He stated that these corporations often manipulate conflicts and incite wars to advance their economic and financial interests. He pointed to the ongoing situation in the occupied Palestinian territories as a tragic reflection of this brutal reality, where massacres are committed against innocent people defending their rights.

President al-Assad also stressed that Syria faces numerous challenges, where political, economic, ideological, and social aspects are intertwined.

In response, Mr. Kyritsis conveyed his visit to Syria as a gesture of solidarity with the nation’s efforts towards stability and reconstruction. He reaffirmed the World Federation of Trade Unions’ support for Syria’s development initiatives, free from external interference.

Mr. Kyritsis highlighted the increased commitment of World Trade Unions to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing their efforts to mobilize global public opinion in support of justice for this issue.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.