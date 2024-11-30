Northern Syria is witnessing a major upheaval as opposition forces launch the ambitious Operation Deterrence of Aggression, targeting regime-held areas across Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama. This coordinated campaign, described as one of the most significant military efforts since the Syrian conflict began, has resulted in swift territorial gains, the collapse of key regime strongholds, and renewed hope among opposition supporters. With unified military, political, and media operations, opposition factions aim to neutralize regime threats, reclaim displaced areas, and establish governance in liberated territories.

The operation reflects not only the military prowess of opposition factions but also a strategic recalibration in the broader regional dynamics involving Turkey, Russia, and other international stakeholders.

This report, compiled from a wide range of opposition media outlets aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the recent military escalation in northern Syria from the opposition angle.

Aleppo: A Strategic Shift

Aleppo, long a symbol of resistance and suffering in the Syrian conflict, has once again become a focal point. Opposition factions achieved a critical breakthrough by taking control of the entire western countryside and advancing into key neighborhoods within the city. Prominent areas now under opposition control include Al-Fardous, Al-Salihin, Al-Shaar, and Salah Al-Din, among others. Regime forces are reportedly retreating to a handful of neighborhoods, such as Al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Aziziyah, and Al-Midan.

The liberation of Aleppo neighborhoods is being celebrated as a symbolic reversal of the regime’s earlier victory in 2016 when the city fell after months of devastating bombardment and siege. The capture of Aleppo International Airport further underscores the strategic depth of this operation, providing opposition factions with a logistical and operational advantage.

Outside the city, advances in the southern and eastern countryside of Aleppo continue, with villages such as Turkan, Hamira, and Tal Shughayb now under opposition control. These gains pave the way for further territorial consolidation and disrupt regime supply lines in the region.

Idlib: The Liberation of Saraqib

The recapture of Saraqib, a critical junction linking the Damascus-Aleppo (M5) and Aleppo-Latakia (M4) highways, is among the operation’s most notable achievements. This victory not only strengthens opposition logistical capabilities but also serves as a morale booster for supporters of the Syrian revolution. The liberation of Saraqib follows the capture of several nearby towns and villages, including Jubas and Kafr Batikh, effectively dismantling the regime’s defensive lines in the area.

The broader significance of Idlib as the last major opposition-held province adds weight to these victories. Opposition leaders have framed the liberation of Idlib’s eastern and southern countryside as a decisive step toward achieving their ultimate goal: the removal of Assad’s regime and the establishment of a just and inclusive government.

Hama: Cracks in Regime Control

In central Syria, opposition factions have rapidly advanced into the northern countryside of Hama, liberating key towns such as Kafr Nabuda, Qalaat al-Madiq, and Tayyibat al-Imam. Reports indicate that regime forces, facing mounting pressure and logistical challenges, have abandoned key positions, including the Hama Military Airport and the Zain al-Abidin Mountain.

The advance toward Hama city has triggered a significant collapse in regime morale, with large-scale withdrawals observed toward Homs province. For many opposition supporters, the liberation of Hama would mark the culmination of decades of resistance against the Assad dynasty, which has long used the city as a symbol of its authoritarian grip.

Unified Leadership and Ethical Vision

The success of Operation Deterrence of Aggression has been attributed to the unprecedented unity among opposition factions, coordinated under the Joint Military Operations Room. This unity extends beyond the battlefield to encompass political, media, and service-oriented efforts aimed at stabilizing liberated areas.

In a statement, Abu Mohammad al-Joulani, commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), emphasized the importance of ethical conduct in warfare. Addressing opposition fighters, he urged them to protect civilians, respect property, and adhere to principles of justice and compassion. “Victory begins after the battle,” al-Joulani said, calling on fighters to represent the values of the Syrian revolution in their actions.

Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani, spokesperson for the Military Operations Department, highlighted the operation’s achievements, including the liberation of more than 30 strategic locations within 24 hours. He reiterated the factions’ commitment to returning displaced civilians to their homes and securing liberated zones.

Geopolitical Ramifications

The operation’s rapid success has reverberated beyond Syria’s borders, prompting responses from regional and international actors. Turkey, a key player in northern Syria, has reportedly held high-level discussions with Russia to address the changing dynamics. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s recent statements criticizing the Astana platform as outdated suggest Ankara’s intent to redefine its role in the Syrian conflict.

Meanwhile, reports of U.S.-Israeli coordination in anticipation of the regime’s collapse underscore the broader implications of the opposition’s advances. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly held urgent consultations regarding developments in Syria, reflecting concerns about the potential ripple effects on regional stability.

France has also weighed in, calling for adherence to international humanitarian law and emphasizing the need to protect civilians amidst the escalating conflict.

Humanitarian Challenges and Civilian Impact

As opposition factions gain ground, the humanitarian situation remains precarious. Intense clashes and continued airstrikes by regime and Russian forces have displaced thousands of civilians, compounding an already dire crisis. In liberated areas, opposition leaders have pledged to prioritize civilian safety and address the urgent need for basic services.

The Military Operations Department has declared several liberated areas as “closed military zones” to facilitate demining operations and ensure the safety of returning residents. However, the sheer scale of destruction and displacement presents a formidable challenge to efforts to stabilize these regions.

A Renewed Spirit of Revolution

For supporters of the Syrian revolution, Operation Deterrence of Aggression represents a renewal of hope and a reaffirmation of the principles that ignited the uprising over a decade ago. The operation’s successes are seen as evidence of the opposition’s resilience and determination to reclaim Syria from authoritarian rule.

In a statement to civilians, opposition leaders called for unity and cooperation, emphasizing that the future of Syria depends on collective efforts to rebuild a just and inclusive society. “We aspire to build a new Syria that accommodates all its people,” the statement read, highlighting the need to reject sectarianism and divisions.

Conclusion

Operation Deterrence of Aggression marks a critical juncture in Syria’s ongoing conflict, reshaping the political and military landscape in the north. With significant territorial gains, unified leadership, and a renewed sense of purpose, opposition factions have demonstrated their capacity to challenge the regime and advance their vision for a post-Assad Syria.

As the situation continues to evolve, the operation’s outcomes will likely have far-reaching implications, not only for the future of Syria but also for the broader regional balance of power. For now, the opposition’s advances signal a decisive shift in the trajectory of the conflict, offering a glimmer of hope amidst years of devastation and despair.