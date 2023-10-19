Iraqi Resistance: We Began Directing our Strikes Against American Bases

Jaafar al-Husseini said Americans were essential partners in killing the residents of the Gaza Strip, according to Athr Press.

After the attacks that targeted American bases in Iraq, a number of leaders of the Iraqi resistance factions announced that the United States of America had become part of the escalation carried out by the Israeli entity in Palestine, stressing that based on this fact, the Iraqi resistance began targeting American bases.

The military spokesman for the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, Jaafar al-Husseini, said: “The Americans are essential partners in killing the residents of the Gaza Strip and therefore they must bear the consequences,” pointing out that the Brigades and from today have practically begun the resistance in Iraq by directing their strikes at American bases, according to what was reported. “Al-Manar” channel.

Al-Husseini announced that the resistance in Iraq achieved the first casualties yesterday, Wednesday, and operations will continue at a higher pace, adding that “the Americans know very well the capabilities of the Iraqi resistance, which have multiplied for some time, and today we are at a stage capable of striking all American bases in Iraq.”

In turn, the official spokesman for the Iraqi “Al-Waad Al-Sadiq” Corps, Mr. Abu Al-Jaafar Al-Moussawi, said yesterday, Wednesday: “The Corps targeted the Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq, where the American occupation forces are present, today, Wednesday, and this is the beginning of what the resistance promised to target American interests inside.” And outside Iraq,” according to what was reported by the Russian “Sputnik” agency.

Al-Moussawi explained, “The American base was bombed by three drones, and that the bombing came as a first response to the heinous crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza, the most recent of which was the heinous massacre targeting the National Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, in which hundreds were killed and wounded.”

Al-Moussawi stressed: “From this day we officially declare that there is no place for the American occupation forces in Iraq, and from tomorrow morning all the bases and interests of the American occupation are our targets.”

The Secretary-General of the “Al-Waad Al-Sadiq” Corps of the Iraqi Resistance Forces, Muhammad Al-Tamimi, said in statements to the Iraqi “Al-Mutalaa” Agency: “The resistance fighters are waiting for the zero hour to storm the border with Israel,” noting that “the resistance is ready to enter the battle of Gaza without any delay.” He hesitated and waited for the zero hour.

The Lebanese newspaper “Al-Akhbar” also quoted a leader in the Iraqi “Al-Nujaba Movement” – who refused to reveal his identity – “The armed factions are ready to fight the Zionist entity, as well as to destroy American bases in Iraq and the region in general.”

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Iraqi resistance factions targeted the Iraqi Al-Harir and Ain Al-Assad bases, which are considered among the largest American military bases in the Middle East. Today, the American Al-Tanf and Koniko bases in Syria were also targeted, without any party claiming responsibility for targeting these two bases in Syria, until the time of preparing this. the report.

