Qaani Asks Assad to Launch Attacks from Syria, Establishes Joint Operations Room

Affiliated groups of Hezbollah’s Radwan unit have recently arrived at one of the military barracks surrounding the village of al-Suhailiya in the northern countryside of Daraa. They came prepared with anti-armour missiles and Iranian-made Ababil drones, and the operation was led by two prominent party leaders, Hajj Noureddine Shuaito and Hajj Abbas Salem, with Hajj Salem being the key figure responsible for overseeing unit operations.

Simultaneously, the Imam Hussein Brigade militia mobilized 60 of its members equipped with mortars, rocket launchers, and anti-armour missiles, relocating from the town of Sayyeda Zeinab in the Damascus countryside to Tal al-Zaatar, situated near the northern entrance to the city of Daraa. Additionally, members of the brigade were involved in the reinforcement and rehabilitation of fortifications, screens, and tunnels in Tal al-Zaatar, while medium and heavy machine guns were deployed along its outskirts.

In the last two weeks, Hezbollah has commenced the construction of a military parade runway within the headquarters of the 82nd Air Defense Brigade near Sheikh Miskin in Daraa countryside. This effort coincides with an extensive period of fortification, military preparations, and the strategic redeployment of forces along the border area with Israel in anticipation of potential future confrontations.

Furthermore, the organization has transferred drones from its military facilities in the town of al-Ghazlaniyeh in the Damascus countryside to the headquarters of the brigade mentioned above, aligning with the ongoing runway preparation.

On the morning of October 7th, Hezbollah militias and other groups affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards executed a relocation of their headquarters and storage facilities within the western countryside of Damascus and the southern region of Syria. This move coincided with the commencement of Operation al-Aqsa Flood in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.

Increasing the state of alert

It appears that Iran, in a clandestine and unpublicized visit to Syria on October 15 that lasted for two days, issued directives to the Assad regime. General Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, conducted this visit. During this visit, a joint operations room was set up for Iran’s allies in Syria and Iraq, aimed at monitoring the current situation and facilitating the coordination of forces. This information was reported by the Arabic Post website.

The primary objective of this operations room established by Iran is to enhance the coordination among its allies. In times of difficulty or peril, this room will be entrusted with making crucial decisions, primarily under the supervision of officers from the Revolutionary Guards.

