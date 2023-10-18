White Helmets Condemn Baptist Hospital Massacre in Gaza, Warn of Humanitarian Catastrophe

The Syrian Humanitarian Organization deems the deliberate targeting of civilian and medical facilities, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The White Helmets strongly condemn the egregious act committed by the Israeli occupation forces in bombing the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip. This attack resulted in a horrifying massacre, claiming the lives of hundreds of innocent people. Such actions blatantly violate international law, international humanitarian law, and the most fundamental human principles.

The Syrian Humanitarian Organization deems the deliberate targeting of civilian and medical facilities, along with first responders, medical personnel, rescue teams, and civil defence units, as a dangerous escalation with potentially severe consequences for the civilian population. This represents a direct challenge to the international community and its values, which prioritize the safeguarding of civilian lives and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the policy of collectively punishing the people in the Gaza Strip, including their ongoing siege and the denial of basic necessities like water, food, medicine, healthcare, and fuel, poses an imminent humanitarian catastrophe. The victims of this crisis are over two million civilians in the Gaza Strip, who are now trapped in the heart of this unfolding disaster.

The White Helmets urgently call upon all nations across the globe especially those actively involved in addressing this situation to intervene immediately to halt these violations and the collective punishment of the population. It is imperative that medical and relief supplies reach the besieged population without delay, thereby alleviating their suffering and preventing the looming humanitarian catastrophe. The international community has a solemn duty to uphold humanitarian principles, protect human values, and prevent any further violations and atrocities against civilians.

