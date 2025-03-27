Abdelkader Hosari Appointed Governor of Syria’s Central Bank, Succeeding Maysa Sabrin

The newly formed Syrian administration has appointed Dr. Abdelkader Hosari as the new governor of the Central Bank of Syria, following the official resignation of Maysa Sabrin, who held the position in an acting capacity for just under three months. Sabrin is set to return to her prior role as deputy governor.

Sabrin’s resignation, confirmed Thursday via Reuters, marks the end of a short yet symbolic transitional period for Syria’s financial leadership. She was appointed in December 2024, shortly after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, becoming the first woman to head the Central Bank. Her tenure was seen as part of a broader effort to stabilise the country’s financial institutions amid post-conflict uncertainty. Prior to leading the bank, she had served as head of its on-site inspection department and sat on the board of the Damascus Securities Exchange since 2018. A seasoned technocrat, she holds a master’s degree in accounting.

“A pivotal role”

Hosari, her successor, is a prominent economist specialising in reform and public policy. He currently serves as managing partner at BCG – Hosari & Associates and brings with him a broad portfolio of experience in both the private and non-profit sectors. In 2012, he was elected Chair of the Finance Committee of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Geneva. He previously held senior posts at Ernst & Young Middle East, including as Market Sector Leader and Director of Financial Management and Tax Consulting.

Dr. Hosari holds a PhD in Finance from Durham University in the UK, an Executive MBA and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut, as well as a Bachelor’s in Law from the University of Damascus.

In addition to his institutional roles, Hosari has contributed articles to several Syrian and Arab publications, including Al-Watan, Al-Thawra, Baladna, and Syria Today. According to the biographical platform “Who They Are,” he also played a pivotal role in drafting Syria’s financial legislation, including the Islamic Banking Law, the Exchange Companies Law, the Financial Leasing Law, and the Central Bank Law.

He has completed specialised training at leading institutions, including tax policy and administration at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, and housing finance and capital markets development at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Hosari’s appointment signals a shift toward more technocratic leadership in Syria’s economic institutions, as the new administration works to restore financial credibility and rebuild state structures in the aftermath of Assad’s downfall.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.