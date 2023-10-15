Israeli Aggression Leaves Aleppo and Damascus Airports Out of Service

Five passenger planes were stranded on the tarmac due to the damage sustained by the airport's runway, according to Athr Press.

In a shocking act of aggression, Israel struck Aleppo International Airport, rendering it inoperable and causing widespread damage. The assault, which took place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, saw Israeli warplanes launch an attack from the Mediterranean Sea, targeting the key transportation hub in Syria. This deliberate act of aggression not only crippled a vital infrastructure but also exposed the Israeli government’s alarming disregard for international laws and norms.

The assault on Aleppo International Airport was part of a larger pattern of Israeli aggression, which has been consistently directed against not only Syrian facilities but also the Palestinian people. The Israeli occupation entity’s actions have been condemned on the international stage, with critics highlighting the devastating impact on innocent civilians, including women and children.

Five planes stranded

On Thursday SANA said runways had been damaged at both Damascus and Aleppo airports and flights would be diverted to Latakia, a city in north-west Syria.

According to a source at Damascus International Airport, five passenger planes were stranded on the tarmac due to the damage sustained by the airport’s runways as a result of the Israeli aggression. These aircraft, belonging to Syria Air, Cham Wings, and Fly Baghdad, were scheduled to conduct their regular flights before the assault disrupted their operations.

Despite the significant damage inflicted upon the runways and some navigational and lighting equipment, the authorities remain determined to restore the functionality of Damascus International Airport as swiftly as possible. The source emphasized that every effort and resource would be mobilized for the repairs, which will continue around the clock to ensure the airport’s prompt return to service.

Regional effect

The attack on Aleppo International Airport also had a domino effect on regional air travel, as flights from both Aleppo and Damascus were diverted to Lattakia Airport. While Aleppo Airport had briefly resumed operations after the initial attack, it was subjected to another Israeli airstrike, further exacerbating the disruption of civilian air travel in the region.

This latest act of Israeli aggression underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the ongoing crisis and bring a halt to these destructive attacks on civilian infrastructure. The international community must work together to hold those responsible for these actions accountable and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has wreaked havoc on the people of Syria and the entire region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.