Israeli Official Accuses Iran of Trying to Open New Front from Syria

Joshua Zarka, the head of strategic affairs at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, has accused Iran of attempting to open a new front against Israel from Syria. This implicit acknowledgment suggests that Tel Aviv has been involved in attacks on both Damascus and Aleppo airports.

Jules Rayburn, the director of the American Center for Middle East Studies, emphasized, “The recurrent Israeli strikes targeting Damascus and Aleppo airports strongly signal two key points: first, the Iranian regime’s endeavour to transport strategic weapons to or through Syria with the aim of establishing a northern front, and second, Israel’s determination to pre-empt this threat.”

In response, Zarka stated, “The Iranians are indeed pursuing this agenda, and we are taking action accordingly.” Israel has previously expressed concerns about Iranian interference through Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon in the context of its ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

This situation unfolds as Israeli aircraft continue to launch missile strikes against both the Syrian regime and Iranian positions in Syria. The frequency of these strikes on Aleppo and Damascus airports has increased recently, albeit causing limited damage that falls short of completely disrupting airport operations.

These repeated strikes over the years, coupled with Israel’s rationale of thwarting Iran’s weapons transfer and positioning in Syria, have raised questions, particularly as these strikes– despite their recurrence– have not yielded the intended results.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.