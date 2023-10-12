UN Delegation Enters Idleb to Visit Camps, Vital Facilities

The UN delegation is set to inspect the conditions in the displaced persons' camps and several hospitals, according to Baladi News.

On Thursday, a high-level United Nations delegation entered the Idleb region in northwestern Syria to assess the conditions in camps for displaced Syrians and medical facilities in the area.

According to a correspondent from Baladi News, the UN delegation, led by Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syrian Crisis, David Cardin, along with the heads of the World Health Organization and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, arrived in the Idleb countryside in the morning.

The primary objective of this UN delegation is to inspect the conditions in the displaced persons’ camps and several hospitals, in order to evaluate the situation in the region following recent airstrikes in the area.

Earlier this week, northern Syria experienced a significant military campaign initiated by the Syrian regime, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to numerous civilians. Additionally, this campaign disrupted vital facilities and targeted camps for displaced individuals, leading to a new wave of displacement.

According to the White Helmets, regime forces conducted 148 attacks on cities and towns in northwestern Syria over a five-day period from October 4 to 8. These attacks included 74 artillery shelling, 59 rocket launcher strikes, seven air raids by Russian warplanes, four incidents involving incendiary phosphorus munitions, and one cluster bomb attack.

The aforementioned attacks in the Idleb and Aleppo countryside during these five days resulted in the death of 47 civilians, including ten children and nine women, and leftover 200 others injured, including critical cases.

On August 27th, a delegation from the US Congress visited the Azaz area in the northern countryside of Aleppo. The visit included an inspection of the al-Salama border crossing with Turkey and a tour of the Wassim Moaz Hospital operated by the Independent Doctors Organization.

In Suweida

In central Suweida, a demonstration against the Syrian regime persisted for the 55th consecutive day on Thursday, October 12th.

During the protest, demonstrators displayed banners with messages such as “General, put on a smile, the final episode is approaching,” and another that declared, “Attempts to incite conflict will not deter the ongoing uprising.” A third banner emphasized that the movement’s objective was “to dismantle the tyrannical regime and implement Resolution 2254.”

The demonstration notably featured a significant presence of women, as has been the case in recent days. Among the images held aloft, one portrayed Syrian activist Razan Zaitouneh, who has been missing for several years.

This peaceful popular movement has persisted for two consecutive months in Suweida, marked by an increasing number of participants advocating for the downfall of the regime, the trial of Bashar al-Assad, and the realization of UN Resolution 2254, which outlines a peaceful transition of power through democratic elections under UN supervision.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.