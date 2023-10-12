Two Israeli Aggressions Target Damascus and Aleppo International Airports

This latest incident constitutes the fourth Israeli assault on Damascus International Airport and the fifth on Aleppo International Airport, according to Athr Press.

On Thursday afternoon, Israel conducted two airstrikes against Damascus and Aleppo international airports, resulting in significant damage to both airports and their temporary suspension of services.

“At approximately 13:50 this afternoon, the Israeli military simultaneously launched air strikes, using a barrage of missiles, against Aleppo and Damascus international airports, causing damage to their runways and interrupting their operations,” confirmed the Syrian Ministry of Defense in a statement. The ministry went on to describe the attack as a desperate move by Israel to divert attention from its actions in Gaza and the substantial losses it has suffered at the hands of Palestinian resistance. Additionally, the ministry emphasized that this action aligns with Israel’s ongoing support for extremist terrorist groups that the Syrian army is actively combating in the northern region of the country, acting as a de facto arm of the Israeli government.

The Israeli Army Radio reported these attacks and stated, “Israeli military operations were carried out against the airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria,” as translated by the al-Jazeera channel. This marks the first time that a Hebrew media outlet has acknowledged an Israeli attack on Syria.

This latest incident constitutes the fourth Israeli assault on Damascus International Airport and the fifth on Aleppo International Airport. Sources have indicated that the Israeli strikes inflicted significant damage on Aleppo International Airport, particularly targeting its runways, resulting in the suspension of airport services. Technical teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage and its impact on the airport’s functionality, with no definite timeline for its full restoration.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.