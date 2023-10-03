Syrian Network for Human Rights Appeals to UN to Respond to Needs of Camps After Rainfall

Recent heavy rainfall has caused significant damage to camps in northern Syria, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has confirmed that recent heavy rainfall has caused significant damage to camps in northern Syria. They are urgently appealing to the United Nations and humanitarian organizations for assistance in addressing the needs of these affected camps.

In an official statement, the network reported that the camps located near the town of Armanaz in the western countryside of Idleb Governorate, namely al-Zummar, Shahrnaz, and Bustan al-Juma, have suffered material damage due to the heavy rainfall on October 1, 2023. This rainfall resulted in the destruction and sinking of 40 tents, including damage to a school tent in the Zummar camp. Furthermore, the heavy rains led to the formation of torrential floods in the region.

The network emphasized that these recurring weather-related incidents are exacerbating the already challenging conditions faced by displaced individuals in these camps. They are urgently appealing to international relief organizations, particularly the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Organization, to swiftly respond to the essential needs of the affected camps. Additionally, they are requesting additional tents to be provided to camp administrations for emergency situations, ensuring the safety and well-being of the displaced populations.

204 arrests

On the flip side, during the month of September, the Syrian Network for Human Rights meticulously documented a total of 204 arrests, comprising 12 children and 6 women, across Syria. It is worth noting that more than half of these cases occurred in areas under the control of regime forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, primarily linked to protests.

In their monthly report, the network’s findings revealed that out of the 204 cases of arbitrary arrest and detention, 161 cases escalated into enforced disappearances. Regime forces were responsible for 84 of these cases, including five children and three women, while the Syrian Democratic Forces accounted for 72 cases, including six children and one woman. Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham was implicated in 14 cases, and all armed opposition factions, including the National Army, were involved in 34 cases, which included one child and two women.

The report further detailed the geographic distribution of these arbitrary arrests and detentions in September, highlighting that Aleppo governorate recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Deir-ez-Zor, Hassakeh, Damascus countryside, Damascus, Idleb, and Daraa.

The report underscored that individuals are being arrested for participating in the grassroots movement advocating for democracy in Syria, engaging in political, human rights, media, relief activities, and similar pursuits. Security agencies often level multiple charges against them under coercion, intimidation, and torture. These cases are recorded in official documents, and the suspects are subsequently referred to the Public Prosecution. Most of them are then transferred either to the Terrorism Court or the Military Field Court, both of which fail to meet the minimum standards of impartiality and fairness, resembling more of a military-security apparatus than an impartial judicial institution.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.