Aleppo: Factions Loyal to HTS Seize Two Towns, Launch More Attacks

In the wake of these hostilities, all roads in northern Aleppo have been effectively blocked, Baladi News reports.

On Tuesday, factions aligned with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) successfully seized control of two towns in the northern rural Aleppo region following intense confrontations with the Syrian National Army (SNA). Simultaneously, these HTS-affiliated factions are making concerted efforts to advance into yet another village.

According to a correspondent from Baladi News stationed in Aleppo’s countryside, the 50th Brigade, with the support of HTS, established complete dominance over the city of Souran and the village of Ishtamalat on Tuesday morning. This achievement was the result of an hour-long skirmish with SNA members, during which heavy machine guns were deployed.

Subsequent to securing these areas, our correspondent reported that the Shahba coalition, having taken control, proceeded to the town of Dabiq situated to the north of Aleppo. This mission aimed to break the siege that SNA forces had imposed on its members since the early morning, amidst fierce and violent clashes.

In the wake of these hostilities, all roads in northern Aleppo have been effectively blocked, with the additional consequence of a comprehensive shutdown of official institutions, schools, and businesses. Observers opine that the factions loyal to HTS intermittently seek to expand their territorial control at the expense of the SNA, often inciting conflicts and disputes as part of their strategy to gain control over new areas in the northern Aleppo region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.