In the midst of ongoing turmoil in Syria, the Syrian Civil Defense Organization, commonly known as the “White Helmets,” has highlighted the critical need for intensified healthcare services and support for diabetic patients. They emphasize that individuals with diabetes require double the health assistance, including care services, access to transportation for hospital visits, and regular monitoring of their condition.

The White Helmets underscored that this demand becomes even more pressing in areas where hospitals are scarce, a situation exacerbated by the sustained attacks by regime forces and Russian military operations, which have severely strained the healthcare infrastructure.

In a separate context, the organization also addressed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic that began approximately three years ago. They noted a significant surge in the requirement for oxygen cylinders as the number of infected individuals in hospitals escalated.

The White Helmets disclosed that they played a vital role during the pandemic by operating an oxygen plant and providing a substantial quantity of oxygen cylinders to hospitals. This increased supply capacity allowed hospitals to admit a greater number of injured individuals and offer essential healthcare services.

Furthermore, the organization shared that their dedicated staff diligently refills oxygen cylinders on a daily basis, extending their assistance to over 15 hospitals and medical facilities, ensuring a steady supply of oxygen cylinders. They also extend their services to women and family centers affiliated with the Syrian Civil Defense, along with the organization’s ambulance system.

As Syria continues to grapple with conflict and healthcare challenges, the White Helmets remain committed to supporting vulnerable populations, including diabetics, and addressing pressing healthcare needs amid the ongoing crisis.

