Protesters Raise Banners Rejecting Autonomous Administration Plan for Suweida

Demonstrators are demanding the downfall of the Syrian regime and a peaceful transition of power in accordance with UN Resolution 2254, according to Enab Baladi.

Protesters in Suweida, took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their opposition to the Autonomous Administration project in the region.

According to reports from the Suwayda 24 Network, demonstrators gathered in al-Sir Square (also known as al-Karama Square) in the city center on Wednesday. They displayed banners bearing messages rejecting the establishment of Autonomous Administration and expressed their demand for political change.

Responding to speculations about the formation of a political body, Merhej al-Jermani, one of the organizers of the movement in Suweida, emphasized during the protest in the city center that “there is no representation of the people beyond Karama Square.” He also urged political parties not to “exploit the sentiments of the Suweida street.”

Local news outlet al-Rased shared a video of the protests, capturing the demonstrators’ chants in support of Syrian unity and the release of detainees.

The demonstration saw the participation of delegations from various villages and towns in rural Suweida, as evidenced by videos posted by local news sources on social media.

For the 18th consecutive day

Protests in Suweida have persisted for the 18th consecutive day, with demonstrators demanding the downfall of the Syrian regime and a peaceful transition of power in accordance with UN Resolution 2254.

Since mid-August, both the Daraa and Suweida governorates have experienced daily protests. These gatherings have been marked by slogans opposing the Syrian regime and calls for improved living conditions. In Daraa, protesters have prominently displayed the flags of the Syrian revolution.

These demonstrations have been prompted by calls for protests and civil disobedience in regime-controlled areas due to the deteriorating living and economic conditions faced by citizens. The authorities have failed to implement meaningful measures to alleviate the suffering of the population.

On August 16th, activists on social media initiated calls for a general strike across all Syrian governorates in response to the dire living conditions. This strike disrupted transportation services in many parts of Syria, as drivers refused to transport passengers in protest of rising fuel prices. They demanded the establishment of new transportation fees that would reflect the increased fuel costs.

These protests are not isolated events in the southern governorates. In the past, the people of Suweida and Daraa have staged separate demonstrations, consistently calling for the overthrow of the Syrian regime, which they hold responsible for the challenging living and security conditions in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.