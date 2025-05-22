Armed Group Storms Suweida Governorate Headquarters, Forces Release of Detainee

Tensions in Syria’s southern Suweida province escalated sharply when an armed group stormed the governorate headquarters, detaining Governor Mustafa al-Bakkour at gunpoint in a brazen attack that has raised national security concerns.

The assailants, led by Fadi Nasr and backed by Tariq al-Naghoush, demanded the immediate release of Ragheb Qarqout, a detainee accused of multiple car thefts and reportedly linked to a broader criminal network. Under duress, authorities complied, freeing Qarqout before local defense forces intervened.

The “Mountain Brigade” expelled the gunmen from the building, while the “Men of Dignity” movement secured the governor’s safe exit. The Ministry of Information’s Director of Media Relations, Ali al-Rifai, condemned the attack as “a grave incident that threatens civil peace,” vowing to restore order in the restive province.

Religious Authorities Back Security Crackdown

In response, Suweida’s highest Druze religious authority, the Mashayekh al-‘Aql (Council of Spiritual Leadership), authorized local factions to support police and judicial efforts. The move follows a 1 May agreement between religious leaders and community figures aimed at curbing lawlessness after unrest over a leaked—and later denied—audio recording allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

In a parallel statement, Druze representatives, including spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri, reaffirmed their commitment to national unity, rejecting secessionist rhetoric and calling for strengthened security along the Suweida-Damascus highway.

The Syrian Interior Ministry has since dispatched additional security convoys to the province, signalling a potential crackdown. Yet the incident underscores the fragility of state authority in southern Syria and the urgent need for sustainable, locally backed law enforcement solutions.

