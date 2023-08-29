Israeli Strike on Aleppo Airport Amidst Allegations of Terrorism: Government Says

Syria claims the attack is primarily driven by a desire to divert attention from escalating crises within Israel, according to al-Watan.

The recent Israeli airstrike on Aleppo International Airport is being viewed as a facet of the broader Western and US escalation aimed at bolstering terrorism within Syria. This move further exacerbates the ramifications of economic sanctions that have been imposed on the Syrian populace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates asserted in a statement released on Monday.

The statement continued, “Syria urges the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its obligations by holding the Israeli occupation accountable for these reprehensible acts.”

During the early hours of 4:30 a.m., the occupying forces executed an aerial assault on Aleppo International Airport, rendering it inoperative.

This is far from the first instance of the Israeli adversary’s targeting of civilian infrastructure and facilities, including international airports in Damascus and Aleppo, the commercial port of Lattakia, as well as centers of scientific and cultural significance. Such actions have become a consistent hallmark of the entity, whether in the Occupied Golan Heights or within Palestinian territories, the ministry elaborated.

Emphasizing the motive behind the recurring Israeli military and political offensives against Syria, the ministry stated that they are primarily driven by a desire to divert attention from escalating crises within “Israel.” This strategy is framed within the broader context of heightened US and Western pressures against Syria, manifesting as support for terrorism and its affiliated organizations. Simultaneously, these actions exacerbate the adverse repercussions of economic sanctions that afflict all Syrians across the nation.

The ministry underscored that “Israel,” through its targeting of these civilian structures, unmistakably underscores its integral role in the strategy to destabilize both regional and international stability. It relies on the shield of impunity granted by the US and other Western nations that not only support but also shield it from accountability for its actions.

Condemning this recent Israeli act of terrorism in no uncertain terms, Syria reiterates its warning to “Israel” against any recurrence of such attacks. The nation also calls upon the United Nations Security Council to live up to its responsibilities, as outlined in the charter and international resolutions, by ensuring that the Israeli entity is held responsible for these crimes and that the perpetrators are duly punished, the ministry concluded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.