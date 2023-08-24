Sabbagh: Improving Living Conditions of Syrians Requires Immediate Lifting of Coercive Measures

Sabbagh criticized the misuse of the United States presidency of the Security Council, al-Watan reports.

During a recent Security Council meeting addressing political affairs in Syria, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, emphasized that while all Security Council resolutions related to Syria uphold the principles of sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, certain member states within and outside the Council continue to blatantly violate these resolutions. He pointed to the ongoing presence of US forces within Syrian territory, which violates Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, and further alleged that these forces support terrorist organizations and separatist militias.

Sabbagh criticized the misuse of the United States presidency of the Security Council to advance its own unfavourable policies. He expressed concern over the inclusion of individuals associated with these policies during discussions, accusing them of disseminating falsehoods and misinformation. Sabbagh deemed such practices inappropriate and misleading, tarnishing the involvement of civil society representatives in Security Council deliberations and diverting attention from the Council’s genuine objectives. He argued that these actions contradict the responsibilities of Washington’s permanent membership in the Security Council.

The Syrian Permanent Representative also highlighted the adverse impacts of illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people by the European Union and the United States. He criticized the illicit appropriation of Syria’s national wealth by foreign forces on Syrian territory, which exacerbates economic challenges and destabilizes the country. Sabbagh stressed that immediate and unconditional removal of these unlawful and inhumane measures, along with the cessation of the unauthorized military presence on Syrian soil, are necessary to enhance economic and living conditions for Syrians and allow them to access their own resources and national wealth.

Regarding the Security Council session, the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed his approval of the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee in Oman, highlighting it as a shared consensus among all involved parties. Pedersen referenced a recent conversation with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, where he reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating agreement to resolve issues hindering the Committee’s convening. He further mentioned engaging with foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkish officials to continue efforts in supporting the Syrian political process from both Arab and Western perspectives.

