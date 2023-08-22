Russia Backs Relocating Syrian Constitutional Committee Meetings to Oman

The Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that it would be suitable for one of the Arab capitals to host the Constitutional Committee's session, according to Syria TV.

Russia has voiced its support for relocating the upcoming sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee to the Sultanate of Oman. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence in the Omani authorities, highlighting their established reputation as impartial and trustworthy intermediaries.

According to reports from the Russian Sputnik agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that the work of the committee had faced a prolonged hiatus due to Switzerland’s departure from its customary neutrality. Switzerland’s stance against Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis had, as stated, caused considerable challenges in facilitating the attendance of Russian officials at committee gatherings. The delegation representing the Syrian regime also declined to travel to Switzerland.

Given the recent reintegration of the Syrian regime into the League of Arab States, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that it would be suitable for one of the Arab capitals to host the Constitutional Committee’s sessions. Notably, the League of Arab States’ contact group on Syria had previously agreed to convene the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Muscat before the year’s end.

Citing Oman’s history of effectively mediating and facilitating the resolution of complex regional issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its endorsement of this option.

The decision regarding the relocation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee sessions was announced by the participants of the “Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee” meeting on Syria, which concluded its deliberations in Cairo on August 15th. This move comes after Russia, through the Syrian regime, impeded the holding of the ninth round of committee meetings in Geneva since July 2022, with the regime’s delegation insisting on meeting certain Russian demands.

Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s special envoy to Syria, elaborated that his nation had put forth suggestions to transfer the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee to Abu Dhabi, Muscat, or Manama. Lavrentiev further noted that the Russian delegation’s participation in the Geneva sessions had become increasingly strained due to Switzerland’s unfriendly disposition, bordering on hostility toward Russia.

