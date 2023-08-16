Mekdad Urges Arab Unity, Affirms Commitment to Syria’s Sovereignty and Regional Stability

Mekdad also extended a warm welcome to all Syrian refugees seeking to return to their homeland, al-Baath claims.

In a significant address, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad emphasized the urgent need for Arab nations to join forces amidst the evolving global landscape. Speaking at a pivotal meeting of the Arab Ministerial liaison committee in Cairo, Mekdad underscored the pressing nature of activating unified Arab action.

Mekdad reiterated the paramount importance of upholding Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity while refraining from meddling in its internal affairs. These principles, he noted, form the bedrock of Syria’s diplomatic relationships and guide its policy decisions on various matters.

Addressing the gathering, Mekdad called for a concerted global effort to combat all forms of terrorism, highlighting its pervasive threat not only to Syria but also to nations beyond its borders.

Drawing attention to the ongoing Turkish occupation of Syrian lands, Mekdad asserted that it isn’t merely a challenge for Syria alone; rather, it presents a wider threat to Arab national security and interests. He urged the intensification of efforts and practical measures in accordance with international law to end this occupation, emphasizing the necessity of collaboration in achieving shared objectives.

Mekdad also extended a warm welcome to all Syrian refugees seeking to return to their homeland, outlining the comprehensive measures and facilitations in place to support their repatriation. Notably, close to half a million refugees have already chosen to return voluntarily.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation with international entities and the United Nations, Mekdad stressed the imperative of initiating early recovery projects. These projects, especially in regions expected to witness refugee returns, are pivotal for enhancing the essential infrastructure and offering a dignified life to those opting to come back.

As the international community closely watches, Mekdad’s call for strengthened Arab unity and Syria’s commitment to its sovereignty and regional stability resonates with the current global context. The outcome of this meeting and subsequent actions will likely shape the path forward for Syria and the broader Arab region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.