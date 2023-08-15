Arab Movement in Cairo on Syria Begins with Mekdad-Shoukry Meeting

Shoukry emphasized that the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria remains dedicated to fulfilling its mandate, according to Athr Press.

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad convened with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on Tuesday, in Cairo. This gathering followed Shoukry’s prior discussions with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Iraq, orchestrated within the framework of their tripartite cooperation mechanism. This mechanism operates at the foreign minister level and functions as an instrument to foster collaboration between these three nations. The meeting took place on the fringes of Cairo’s hosting of the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria.

During their dialogue, Shoukry emphasized that the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria remains dedicated to fulfilling its mandate. This entails aiding in the resolution of the enduring Syrian crisis and extending a supportive hand to the fraternal Syrian populace in surmounting their challenges. Furthermore, preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity remains a paramount goal. These insights were reported by Egypt’s news agency, Middle East.

The Syrian-Egyptian discussions encompassed facets pertinent to the Arab Liaison Committee’s meeting. This alignment with the League of Arab States and its member nations underscores their collective pursuit of cohesive Arab action and solidarity. Their intent is to find a comprehensive resolution to the Syrian crisis, encompassing political, economic, and humanitarian dimensions.

It is worth noting that Minister Mekdad offered an update on the multifaceted Syrian situation. This included the Syrian government’s endeavors to address various aspects of the crisis, spanning refugee repatriation, counterterrorism measures, collaboration with neighboring Arab countries on security matters, early recovery initiatives, and reasserting Syrian sovereignty within its borders.

Preceding the Syrian-Egyptian exchange, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry convened with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, and Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein. Following this meeting, Ambassador Ahmed Abou Zeid, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expounded in a press statement. He highlighted the significance of the tripartite mechanism, convened on the sidelines of the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria in Cairo. This mechanism stands as a pivotal platform for joint efforts to fortify economic cooperation across a multitude of domains. Moreover, it serves as a platform for consultation and coordination on regional and international matters of mutual concern, all in the interest of upholding Arab unity and regional stability.

Abou Zeid elaborated, underscoring that this assembly facilitated the tracking of cooperation and strategic integration initiatives among the three countries. He disclosed that the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq reached a consensus to convene another session during the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meetings in New York in September. This meeting aims to precisely define the implementation status of joint cooperative undertakings, providing the requisite support and resources for effective execution on the ground.

