Tripartite Turkish Mechanism for Repatriation of Syrian Refugees Focused on Aleppo 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, has initiated the establishment of a tripartite mechanism aimed at facilitating the repatriation of Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

Reportedly, this tripartite mechanism is a collaborative effort involving the Turkish Ministry of Interior, the ruling Justice and Development Party, and its parliamentary bloc in the Turkish parliament. The primary objective of this mechanism is to promptly implement practical and legal measures to encourage the return of asylum seekers and effectively counteract irregular migration.

Outlined within this mechanism is a plan to construct joint housing facilities in partnership with Qatar, providing shelter for returning refugees. Additionally, there are plans to stimulate economic and commercial activities in northern Syria. The strategy involves enabling entrepreneurs, including Turkish businessmen, to establish facilities and factories within secure regions, thereby generating employment opportunities.

Of particular significance is the inclusion of Aleppo, a key economic center in Syria, in this tripartite mechanism. Turkey is currently engaged in negotiations with Russia and the Syrian regime to establish safe zones within Aleppo. This strategy aims to revitalize the economic and social landscape of the city, creating avenues for substantial job opportunities. The successful revival of Aleppo is projected to facilitate the return of a significant number of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Addressing the issue of illegal immigration, the plan involves enhancing diplomatic ties with the countries of origin for the migrants or through which they transit. The objective is to take proactive measures to curtail illegal immigration and establish constructive channels for cooperation.

Recent reports from the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet suggest that an upcoming meeting between President Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will center around the repatriation of refugees, particularly those from Aleppo. The Turkish government’s priority is to ensure the safe return of around one million Syrian refugees. To achieve this, Turkey is implementing a robust policy against irregular migration and promoting the return of refugees to their homeland. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to address this issue along with the process of normalizing relations between their respective countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.