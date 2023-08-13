Saleh Muslim: “Damascus Government Does not Have Strength to Take Decision to Remove Turkey from Syrian Territory”

The co-chairman of the PYD highlighted the ongoing conflict among major powers in Syria, according to Damas Post.

Saleh Muslim, the co-chairman of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), a prominent party within Syria’s Autonomous Administration, emphasized that the current Damascus government lacks the strength and capacity to expel Turkey from Syrian territory unilaterally.

Muslim highlighted the ongoing conflict among major powers in Syria, noting their lack of consensus on Turkey’s withdrawal from the region. He elaborated that Tehran maintains certain interests with Ankara, hindering its support for Turkey’s departure, whereas Russia aims to advance its strategic plans in collaboration with Turkey.

Muslim further pointed out that the international coalition is cautious not to antagonize Turkey, a NATO ally, even though their objectives are not aligned with Turkey’s stance. He previously reported that despite being led by the United States, the international coalition has been unable to prevent Turkey’s incursions into areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria.

Saleh Muslim emphasized that the reticence of concerned parties is a recurring issue. He underlined their lack of insight into closed-door discussions and denied any engagement with Damascus or Moscow on this matter.

Megan Bodette, the director of research at the Kurdish Peace Institute, shared her perspective that the United States tends to focus on northern and eastern Syria and the Kurdish question solely during crises. She emphasized the necessity for a proactive approach from Washington to foster peace between Turkey and the regions of northern and eastern Syria.

The Autonomous Administration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) expressed discontent with the silence exhibited by its allies in the international coalition, as well as the guarantor states (Russia and the United States), regarding the persistent Turkish assaults on northeastern Syria. They viewed these attacks as contradictory to efforts aimed at stability promotion and counter-terrorism endeavours.

