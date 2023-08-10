Iranian Officials Seek to Enhance Economic and Trade Ties with Damascus

More and more visits between Iran and Syria have economic goals, according to al-Tareek.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, the head of Iran’s National Security Committee in the parliamentary realm, has exposed Iran’s thirst to increase economic and trade relations with the Syrian government, benefitting from the Assad’s government predicament.

During a three-day official visit to Damascus, an Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Jalalzadeh engaged in discussions with key figures from the Syrian regime. These discussions encompassed meetings with the Syrian Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, and the head of the People’s Assembly, Hamouda al-Sabbagh.

The delegation, which included members of Iran’s National Security Committee and Hussein Asadi, the Secretary of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Shura Council (Parliament), deliberated on strategies to fortify collaboration across various economic, commercial, and energy sectors. Additionally, they addressed the concrete steps taken to actualize the understandings and agreements that were established during Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Syria.

Characterizing the bilateral relations between Iran and the Syrian regime as “essential,” the Iranian representative emphasized Iran’s steadfast commitment to augmenting cooperation in diverse domains with their Syrian counterparts.

Iran has been showing a different face than the one it showed in the past, as more and more visits have economic goals.

In July, a political and economic delegation from the Syrian government, led by Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, embarked on a productive visit to Iran. During this visit, a series of political and economic discussions took place, involving Iranian officials. The delegation, including key figures such as Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, Minister of Economy and Trade Muhammad Samer al-Khalil, and Minister of Communications Muhammad Iyad al-Khatib, worked closely with their Iranian counterparts to fortify the ties between the two nations. Their deliberations also centred on the follow-through of the understandings and agreements reached during the Iranian President’s earlier trip to Damascus in late May.

