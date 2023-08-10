Neglected Village of Astamu in Qardaha Countryside Seeks Relief Following February Earthquake

Residents question why the rehabilitation process has not commenced, according to Baladi News.

The residents of Astamu village, nestled within the Qardaha countryside, have voiced their grievances over what they perceive as a lack of attention in the aftermath of the destructive earthquake that struck on February 6. The community’s concerns revolve around the failure to clear the debris of collapsed structures and the pressing need to demolish buildings teetering on the brink of collapse, which pose imminent threats to public safety.

According to a report by the loyalist newspaper Al-Watan, local residents expressed their discontent with the “safety committees” that were established to inspect their residences and other damaged edifices within the village.

Puzzlingly, the residents pointed out that the procedures initiated by these committees remain unfinished, leaving them uncertain about whether these efforts will be resumed or abandoned.

Furthermore, parents within the village have implored authorities to address the situation concerning schools that have been rendered inoperable due to structural damage inflicted by the earthquake.

The deteriorating condition of these educational institutions not only jeopardizes their children’s safety but also threatens teachers’ welfare. They question why the rehabilitation process has not commenced, especially considering the imminent start of the school year.

It is worth noting that despite the Syrian regime receiving substantial aid from various countries to address the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake, media reports have raised concerns that this assistance may not have been appropriately allocated to its intended purposes, with beneficiaries not reaping its benefits.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.