Turkish Media: Erdogan- Assad Meeting Necessary to Ensure the Return of Aleppo Residents to their Homes

The Turkish government is aiming to expedite the repatriation of Syrian refugees within the upcoming months of October and November. The objective is to eliminate the issue of illegal immigration from the concerns of Istanbul’s residents before the local elections scheduled for the end of next March.

In an op-ed featured in Hürriyet newspaper, Abdulkadir Selvi, a Turkish journalist with close ties to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has shed light on Turkey’s resolute actions towards addressing irregular migration and the return of Syrian refugees.

Selvi highlights the commendable efforts of Istanbul Governor Davut Gul and Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in combating irregular migration and achieving favourable outcomes. Davut Gul emphasized that the issue of irregular migration will soon be relegated from Istanbul’s discourse, underscoring the city’s improving situation.

Yerlikaya, too, emphasized that he will engage in discussions concerning various aspects of irregular migration during October and November, indicating a sustained commitment to anti-migration endeavours over the ensuing months.

An impending meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad holds significance, as it seeks to facilitate the secure return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. With a significant number of Syrians hailing from Aleppo, the primary focus is ensuring their repatriation to this region and overseeing the fulfillment of the guarantees extended to them.

There is a poignant concern about preventing returning Syrians from falling into the clutches of the Syrian regime and terrorist groups. The establishment of secure zones between the Turkish army and the Syrian regime’s forces is emphasized as vital for ensuring their safe return.

In reference to the precondition mandating the withdrawal of the Turkish army from areas encompassing Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, it is strongly asserted that this requirement is non-negotiable. The presence of the Turkish army on Syrian soil stands as an unyielding boundary for the Turkish government.

In a related context, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the government’s steadfast commitment to fully supporting the resolution of the Syrian conflict through political channels. Fidan underscored the intention to expedite and facilitate the secure and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

