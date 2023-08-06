The Syrian Negotiation Commission Re-elects Badr Jamous President

Jamous is the fourth president of the commission since its establishment in 2015, according to al-Souria Net.

The Syrian Negotiation Commission held a virtual meeting where Badr Jamous was re-elected as its president, with the participation of all its components. Safwan Akash was also re-elected as secretary for a second term, as officially announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the opposition political body mentioned that the meeting involved representatives from Damascus, Qamishli, and al-Rai in northern Syria.

Besides the re-election of Jamous and Akash for a second term, the meeting focused on recent political developments related to Syria. Discussions also encompassed the internal committees, their mechanisms of work, and measures to strengthen their role. Particular attention was given to the detainees’ committee, the legal committee, the constitutional committee, and the election committee.

The Syrian political track has been facing a stalemate for over two years, leading to the suspension of the Constitutional Committee meetings due to conditions imposed by the Russians and the Syrian regime.

Jamous is now the fourth president of the commission since its establishment in 2015, following Riad Hijab, Nasr Hariri, and Anas al-Abdah.

