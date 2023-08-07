Israeli Attack on Damascus Countryside Claims Lives of Four Syrian Soldiers, Syria Calls for UN Action

Syria expressed its condemnation of the persistent aggressive and terrorist policies of the Israeli occupation authorities, according to al-Baath.

On August 7th, 2023, Damascus experienced an Israeli act of aggression, during which missiles targeted several points in the vicinity of the city.

“At 2:20am [Sunday] the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” a military source said.

“Our air defences intercepted some of the missiles, but others struck the ground, killing four army personnel and injuring four others. The aggression also caused some material damage,” the source added.

Syria calls UNSC to condemn the attack

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, Monday, calling on the United Nations and the Security Council to condemn the Israeli terrorist, urging immediate action to compel the occupying entity (Israel) to cease its aggressive policies, put an end to its crimes, and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The ministry expressed its condemnation of the persistent aggressive and terrorist policies of the Israeli occupation authorities. The attack coincided with the presence and operations of US forces illegally present on Syrian territory and the activity of terrorist groups supported by Israel. Syria believes that this aggression demonstrates Israel’s role as an agent of chaos in the region and a major contributor to the lack of security and stability.

Syria called on the UN and the Security Council to not only condemn this specific attack but also address the continuous Israeli attacks on Syrian territory. The ministry urged the Security Council to take immediate action to compel Israel to cease its aggressive policies and demand that Israel’s supporters enable the Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security under the provisions of the UN Charter.

Furthermore, Syria urged the Security Council to take necessary measures to end the Israeli occupation of Arab lands and hold the occupation authorities accountable for their crimes. The statement highlights the ongoing tension and complexity of the situation in the region, as well as Syria’s call for international action to address the matter.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.