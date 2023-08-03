Turkish Immigration: Number of Syrian Refugees Drops by 214,000 Since 2022

As of July 27th, the number of Syrian refugees with temporary protection cards reached more than 3 millions, according to Syria TV.

The number of Syrian refugees holding a temporary protection card (al-Kamlik) has decreased by approximately 214,826 people compared to the figures from 2022. As of July 27th, the total number of Syrian refugees who obtained a temporary protection card has reached 3 million and 321 thousand and 72 individuals.

Last May (2022), the former Turkish Interior Minister disclosed that there were 3 million and 382 thousand and 429 Syrian refugees in Turkey, including 62 thousand and 151 residing in camps, under the temporary protection system (Kamlik). Data from the Turkish Immigration Presidency indicates a decline in the number of Syrian refugees with temporary protection cards compared to the previous year.

The latest statistics reveal that the number of Syrian refugees who were granted temporary protection decreased by 214,826 compared to the previous year. Syrian refugees have settled in various regions across Turkey, with Istanbul (531,742) ranking first in the distribution of Syrian refugees under temporary protection. The top ten regions with the highest numbers of Syrian refugees under temporary protection are Istanbul – Gaziantep – Şanlıurfa – Hatay – Adana – Mersin – Bursa – Izmir – Konya – Kilis.

A comparison between the new and early 2022 statistics shows that the number of Syrians listed under temporary protection in Istanbul only decreased by 984 individuals. This comparison also highlights the changes in the ranking of states with the largest number of Syrians, as Şanlıurfa surpassed Hatay, now ranking in the third position, while in early 2022, the situation was the opposite.

The Turkish Immigration Presidency has not provided specific details on how the number of Syrian refugees decreased. However, it is worth noting that over 6,600 Syrians lost their lives in a devastating earthquake (official statistics not finalized), and since February 2022, 37,700 Syrians have obtained Turkish citizenship (according to statistics provided by former Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu).

Last May, former Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu disclosed that the number of Syrian refugees in Turkey at that time amounted to 3 million and 382 thousand and 429 people, with 62 thousand and 151 residing in camps and being subject to the temporary protection system (Kamlik). Soylu also mentioned that 235 thousand and 35 Syrians obtained Turkish citizenship, while 14 thousand and 834 Syrian refugees were granted humanitarian residency.

