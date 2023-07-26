Entry of First Batch of Cancer Patients to Turkey

Cancer patients in northern Syria must obtain medical referrals from the Governorate Hospital in Idleb, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

On Wednesday, a significant development took place at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing as the administration announced the commencement of the entry of the first batches of cancer patients from the northern regions of Syria into Turkey for much-needed treatment.

The Medical Coordination office of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, in collaboration with Turkey, released a series of photos capturing the entry of several cancer patients from northern Syria as they began to receive the crucial treatment they required. These images depicted the poignant moments of their entry, highlighting the unfortunate delays some of them had faced earlier. These delays severely worsened their health conditions and added to their already challenging circumstances.

According to the approved mechanism for admitting patients from northern Syria, approximately 90 cancer patients are expected to enter Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa crossing on a weekly basis. This includes cases discovered after the February 6th earthquake.

To be eligible for treatment in Turkish hospitals, cancer patients in the northern Syrian regions must obtain medical referrals from the Department of Oncology and Hematology at the Governorate Hospital in Idleb. The names of these referrals are then included in nominal lists for sequential admission, following a coordination mechanism established by the Bab Al-Hawa crossing administration in partnership with the Turkish authorities.

Earlier, the administration of the Bab al-Hawa crossing had confirmed the resumption of the admission of Syrian cancer patients for treatment in Turkish hospitals, starting from Wednesday. This decision came after the Turkish authorities had temporarily halted receiving sick cases following the February 6 earthquake, which had adversely affected the health sector in the affected governorates.

Statistics from the Directorate of Health in Idleb reveal the gravity of the situation, indicating that the number of cancer patients in northern Syria has reached 3,100 cases, with 65% of them being children and women. This underscores the urgent need for the support and medical attention provided through the resumption of treatment in Turkish hospitals.

