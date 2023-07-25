UAE Inaugurates Aid Coordination Office in Syria

The inaugural ceremony took place at the UAE Embassy building in Damascus, al-Baath writes.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates Aid Coordination Office opened its doors in Syria, marking the first of a series of offices to be established by the UAE in several countries. The main purpose of these offices is to effectively mobilize and coordinate the efforts of various charitable organizations and institutions under one unified platform.

The inaugural ceremony took place at the UAE Embassy building in Damascus, with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, Sultan Al Shamsi, leading the inauguration in the presence of Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Minister Counselor Mohammadieh al-Naasan.

Abdul Hakeem Al-Nuaimi, the Chargé d’ Affaires of the UAE Embassy, emphasized in his speech that the opening of this office in Syria aims to streamline humanitarian and development aid to assist people in need. Additionally, it further establishes the UAE’s position as a significant international donor on the global stage.

Al-Nuaimi underscored his country’s commitment to extending foreign aid to those in need anywhere in the world, considering it a fundamental principle that the UAE will uphold in the next 50 years as part of its moral obligation to people worldwide.

Referring to “The Gallant Knight 2” Operation, launched under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to support those affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria last February, Al-Nuaimi clarified that the operation had recently concluded. However, he emphasized that the opening of the coordination office signals the beginning of a new, more comprehensive phase focused on supporting the Syrian people across all provinces to alleviate their suffering.

In response to the UAE’s efforts, Syrian representative al-Naasan expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support during difficult times, particularly after the catastrophic earthquake. The Foreign Ministry pledged its full support and assistance to ensure the successful functioning of the aid coordination office.

Sonia Afisa, Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Local Administration and Environment Ministry and Secretary of the Higher Committee for Relief, welcomed the opening of the coordination office, recognizing its vital role in enhancing and sustaining the much-needed assistance. The ministry assured its commitment to providing all necessary support and facilities to ensure the office’s effectiveness in achieving its objectives.

With the establishment of this aid coordination office, the UAE demonstrates its unwavering dedication to standing by the Syrian people during their time of need and reaffirms its role as a compassionate global partner in humanitarian endeavours.

