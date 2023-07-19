Syria Expands Collaborative Efforts with Iran, Iraq, and Bahrain in Various Sectors

Minister of Industry, Abdelkader Jokhadar, held discussions with Bahrain's Ambassador to Syria, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, according to Tishreen.

Syria has been actively engaging in discussions and agreements with several countries to enhance cooperation in various domains. These efforts include strengthening legal and judicial ties with Iran, bolstering air services with Iraq, and fostering industrial cooperation with Bahrain.

In a meeting between the Minister of Justice, Ahmed al-Sayyed, and his Iranian counterpart, Amin Hossein Rahimi, the two officials discussed joint cooperation in the legal and judicial field. They explored the formation of a joint legal committee aimed at defending common interests and condemning crimes before international forums. Minister al-Sayyed emphasized the importance of exchanging judicial expertise and organizing workshops and international conferences. He called for the implementation of international law as a deterrent against Israeli aggressions, highlighting the need for legislation to be impartial and not influenced by certain Western countries’ sentiments. Minister Rahimi acknowledged the role of the Syrian and Iranian justice ministries in confronting American and Zionist dominance. He stressed the importance of defending against the ongoing “lawfare” and urged international forums to condemn the crimes committed in Syria and by states in the resistance axis. Minister Rahimi also referred to President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Syria, which marked a turning point in Syrian-Iranian relations, emphasizing their intention to rebuild what was destroyed by terrorism.

Meanwhile, Syria and Iraq signed an air services agreement to ensure both countries remain up to date with the latest developments in air transport in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Minister of Transport, Zuhair Khuzaym, held discussions with the Head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Imad Abd al-Razzaq Abd al-Ali, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and creating new opportunities in air transport. Minister Khuzaym highlighted the significance of solidarity and mutual cooperation between Iraq and Syria in promoting air navigation services, improving safety and security, facilitating air cargo, and sharing expertise. The head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority acknowledged Syria’s importance as a vital external destination for Iraq and emphasized the need for stronger cooperation to achieve mutual economic, social, and commercial development.

In another development, Minister of Industry, Abdelkader Jokhadar, held discussions with Bahrain’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Syria, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, regarding prospects of commercial and industrial bilateral cooperation. Minister Jokhadar emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation and exchanging expertise while encouraging joint investment programs for the benefit of both nations. Ambassador Sayyar urged Syrian participation in specialized exhibitions held in Bahrain and emphasized the role of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as entrepreneurs, in both countries. The officials agreed to reactivate a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and Bahrain, focusing on specifications, and standards, and developing a comprehensive action plan to strengthen industry cooperation.

These recent efforts reflect Syria’s commitment to forging stronger partnerships and promoting mutual benefits across multiple sectors.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.